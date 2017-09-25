29°
UPDATE: Fire under control despite strong wind

FIRE FIGHT: Multiple fire crews are at Raines Rd where grass fires have broken out.
Mikayla Haupt
by

UPDATE: The fire has been been contained and crews are mopping up the area.

Bundaberg Rural Fire Services spokesman said six crews attended the Raines Rd blaze, battling the fire and the wind.

"There were fairly strong winds, but crews managed to get a handle on it relatively early,” he said.

The spokesman said the fire spread between four and five hectares and residents and drivers should be cautious of smoke in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition, while motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to a grass fire that has broken out at South Kolan.

South Kolan resident Des Messenger said the blaze along Raines Rd was a "very dangerous fire” as it was near a 300-acre paddock.

Mr Messenger said if that block caught alight, "half of South Kolan” would be in trouble.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is on the scene and said three to four fire crews were currently wetting the edge of the road and 25-30m into the bush to try to prevent the fire from spreading.

"The fire is now smouldering, and seems to be under control,” he said.

A farmer told Mr Knott that no crops had been damaged.

Bundaberg News Mail
