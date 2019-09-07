UPDATE: Fire jumped river, impacted 350 acres

UPDATE: Rural Fire Service Area Director for Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the North Gregory bushfire is now contained with crews watching over a few smoking logs and stumps.

He said the fire, which broke out on Friday night near Foleys Road and Ricciardis Road, damaged about 350 acres and actually jumped the river with the wind.

“It spotted with the wind,” he said.

Mr Thompson said with the amount of damage as a result of the fire, they were going to investigate the cause of the blaze.

While some crews were busy getting the North Gregory fire under control throughout the day, other rural fire crews were called to a small fire in Burnett Heads and another in Bungadoo.

Mr Thompson is urging the community to be aware of their surroundings and take heed to the local fire ban after someone set light to a pile of leaves in Burnett Heads which was quickly stomped out and someone claimed to be unaware of the fire ban in Bungadoo where crews were called to a fire which impacted 5 acres.

He said the fire bans were in place because of the weather conditions — low humidity and wind played a major factor in stirring up fires and making them unpredictable.

Anyone mowing and slashing are also urged to be cautious and aware of their surroundings given the current dry and gusty conditions.

Mr Thomspon said the swinging wind direction played havoc with containment efforts.

EARLIER: MULTIPLE fire fighters are still on the scene of a bushfire south of Bundaberg after it broke out last night.

Rural Fire Service Area Director for Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said the blaze is burning on Foleys Road and could be more than 20ha in size.

Overnight Mr Thompson said there was eight crews battling the blaze along with a dozer and grater putting in fire breaks.

This morning there are two HQ crews and three rural crews on the scene working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

Motorists should take extra caution as smoke may affect roads and crews are working in the area. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

Mr Thompson said there is still a local fire ban in place, while this does not impact farmers, he said they are burning later at night.