UPDATE: Ergon fixes hot water problem affecting Bundy residents

UPDATE 10.30AM:

ERGON Energy engineers have repaired equipment which left some Bundaberg residents without hot water.

The engineers have repaired the equipment at the Bundaberg bulk supply substation that controls appliances on off-peak tariffs across the region.

An Ergon spokesman said hot water systems and other appliances on economy tariffs should be working again, although it may take some time before water is fully reheated.

Customers experiencing cold water are requested to check whether their hot water system is now reheating before contacting an electrical contractor.

"Ergon will arrange for customers whose relays have been bridged by an electrical contractor to be returned to normal operation in coming days,” he said.

"This work will again be carried out at no cost to customers.

"Ergon apologises to customers who have been affected by this equipment malfunction and thanks them for their patience as our crews worked to reinstate normal supply.”

YESTERDAY

SOME Bundy residents woke up to a rude, cold shock today when they went to take a shower.

Ergon Energy is working to rectify a problem with equipment at the Bundaberg bulk supply point that operates hot water systems on off-peak tariffs.

As a result, some customers in the Bundaberg region will not have hot water.

"Affected customers are requested to arrange for their licensed electrical contractor to bridge the relay so they receive a continuous power supply to their hot water system until the control equipment has been repaired,” Acting customer delivery manager Matt Aberdein said.

"The contractors can bill Ergon for this work and customers should not be charged.”

Mr Aberdein said some pool pumps, air-conditioners and other appliances on off-peak tariffs may not operate for customers in Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Rosedale and adjacent coastal areas.

He said not all customers on off-peak tariffs were affected, so they should only seek help if their equipment was not working as normal.

The NewsMail understands some customers with large systems and minimal hot water use may not yet be aware their system isn't receiving power to reheat the water.