UPDATE: Deputy PM responds to Trad's Regional Deal refusal

QUEENSLAND Treasurer Jackie Trad blames the Deputy Prime Minister for the breakdown of the Hinkler Regional Deal because of a refusal to negotiate.

Ms Trad said in a letter to Michael McCormack that the State Government tried to negotiate around a "soft boundary” so that Maryborough could benefit from projects as well.

"Despite our best efforts to find a compromise all parties could accept, I am now advised you are not willing to negotiate on this issue,” Ms Trad writes in a letter today seen by the NewsMail.

"The Queensland Government is not prepared to sign a suboptimal Hinkler Regional Deal where you are unwilling to negotiate on any key aspect.

"It is not a 'deal' if you are seeking to dictate all of the terms to the Queensland and local governments.”

The Federal Government has offered $173 million in funding for projects to benefit the Hinkler electorate, with many of them requiring further funds or approval from the State Government.

The State Government would not stop the Federal Government from funding these projects but would not contribute itself.

"I am also not prepared to see the local community miss out on the Australian Government's proposed investments under the Hinkler Regional Deal because you are unwilling to negotiate with state and local governments.

"I have therefore authorised my officials to work with your department to make arrangements for any necessary flow-through of Commonwealth funding to facilitate the announced projects.”

These projects included the Port of Bundaberg Outer Harbour Study, the CQUniversity AgTech precinct, the RFDS Training Centre, and the port's multi-user conveyor.

Ms Trad said the State Government will investigate the de-maining of Quay St, to determine its costs, and that this would be done through the Bundaberg Integrated Transport Study.

It would fund three road projects outlined in the Regional Deal to the total of $9 million. These were Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Bargara Road, and the Isis overtaking lane project.

Mr McCormack said the Federal Government based the boundary of the regional deal with that of the Cashless Debit Card.

"We are addressing difficult social issues and at the same time, driving the economy with infrastructure building projects,” he said.

"It has always been made clear that we would like to do this in partnership with the Queensland State Government, as well as the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast local governments.

"We want to get on and deliver the projects we have promised...the people of the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region deserve nothing less.”

Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt said the "desperate” State Government had been "playing games since day one” of the Regional Deal.

"The Queensland State Labor Government was ready to sign the Statement of Intent for the Hinkler Regional Deal on March 26, but withdrew its support less than 24 hours beforehand, with no explanation.”

"The local community and both Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Bundaberg Regional Council worked together with the Federal Government to create a shortlist of priority projects,” Mr Pitt said.

"Projects have been funded from the council's shortlist.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said that most of the projects announced are in limbo without state support.

"We remain hopeful the Federal and State Ministers can resolve their differences.

"Quay Street is a state road and the port is a state asset.

"A Regional Deal has potential to drive investments in the Bundaberg Region, build infrastructure and create jobs.

"It can only work if all three levels of government are at the same table, talking and working together.”