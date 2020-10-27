Menu
RE-IGNITED: Crews back on scene on Bargara Rd tonight.
UPDATE: Crews work through night to tame re-ignited blaze

Mikayla Haupt
Crystal Jones
by and
27th Oct 2020 10:04 PM
CREWS who battled a blaze on a private property off Bargara Rd this afternoon were tasked back to the incident again in the evening. 

Earlier, plumes of black smoke blanketed the area near the Hummock.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service told the NewsMail tonight that two urban appliances and one rural had returned this evening to the re-ignited blaze. 

An ambulance also returned to being on stand-by.

The blaze was originally called in before 2pm. 

Fireys said early in the day that the 40x40m single-storey industrial structure. 

It is believed crews have now left the scene.

 

Thick black smoke created a dramatic backdrop on Bargara Rd this afternoon when a shed went up in flames.
