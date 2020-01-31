UPDATE: Crews mopping up at Pine Creek fire

QFES crews are mopping up at a fire which broke out at Pine Creek this afternoon

UPDATE: Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are mopping up at a fire which broke out at Pine Creek earlier this afternoon.

The fire broke out at Sully Dowdings and Crosswells Rds just before 2pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire jumped a gully at one point and reached four acres in size.

By 3.30 this afternoon, the fire was deemed under control and officially contained 15 minutes later.

As of 4pm, crews were mopping up and blackening the edges of the fire.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently attending a fire which has broken out near Pine Creek.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one crew was at the scene, with one additional crew responding at this stage.

The fire is believed to be between 300 and 400 metres in length and burning through a wooded area.

The spokeswoman said the fire is difficult to access, with crews having to walk in to the wooded area as the truck could not fit.

This is a developing story. More to come.