QFES called to a vegetation fire in Alloway. Picture Rodney Stevens
QFES called to a vegetation fire in Alloway. Picture Rodney Stevens
News

UPDATE: Crews monitoring Alloway fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 12:57 PM
UPDATE 5.30PM: Multiple fire crews remain at the scene of a vegetation fire in Alloway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were blackening out and monitoring the fire.

UPDATE 2.23PM: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there was now 13 crews fighting a vegetation fire south of Bundaberg.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Woods West Rd and Gordons Rd, Alloway, with rural, fire and rescue and some support vehicles working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

They are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

The Fire Danger Rating for the Wide Bay and Burnett tomorrow is currently ranked at High.

EARLIER: Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Woods West Rd and Gordons Rd, Alloway.

According to QFES, the fire is currently posing no threat to property.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

They are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.

