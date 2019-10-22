Update: councillors back mayor’s Paradise Dam petition

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey explains in a media conference the need to have a parliamentary petition regarding Paradise Dam.

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s petition involving Paradise Dam has formally been lodged to the Queensland parliament.

The petition was sent within the hour after councillors unanimously backed Mayor Jack Dempsey’s motion for the state government to release the dam’s technical report.

The motion also urged for the water being lost from the dam to be replaced.

The two-part motion was seconded by Cr Jason Bartels, who carries the portfolio of water and wastewater.

But other councillors were prepared to second the motion as well.

Crs Bill Trevor and Wayne Honor declared potential conflict of interests given that they receive water allocations from the dam owner, which was Sunwater.

Other councillors decided that neither Cr Trevor or Cr Honor had conflicts of interest, and could vote on Cr Dempsey’s motion.

They both stepped out of the chamber one at a time while councillors made their determination.

The petition is lodged and when ready should appear on the Queensland parliament website.

But there will be paper copies available from the Bundaberg Regional Council’s office when the council clerk formally accepts it.