UPDATE: Councillor Peter Heuser resigns, thanks residents

IT WAS a sad day for Bundaberg Regional Council's Division 10 councillor Peter Heuser as he stepped down from his role, citing his health as the reason and apologising to the community.

While keeping mum on the finer details of his health, Mr Heuser said he was disappointed he couldn't continue his work, but would remain an active community member.

"It's with regret that I make my formal resignation from council today,” Mr Heuser said today.

"It's within the best wishes of my family and the council and the community commitment.

Cr Peter Heuser resigns: Councillor Peter Heuser at a media conference announcing his resignation.

"It's frustrating because there were a lot of things that the community identified that I enjoyed representing them about and when I say the community - the division and the community and the region as a whole and also as a council making decisions to the betterment of the Bundaberg Regional Council.”

Mr Heuser, who has spent much of his life working in government and was elected in 2016, beating incumbent Lynne Forgan, thanked those who voted for him.

"It's been a privilege that the people who I have represented have given me and I just wish to thank them for that and that I wish them well for the future and certainly I would be happy to participate in the community as an active member,” he said.

Mr Heuser, who oversaw health and regulatory services in addition to his division, apologised to the community, saying he was passionate about staying on for his four-year term.

The now former councillor's decision means a likely by-election alongside the Division 8 by-election triggered by Division 8 councillor David Batt's election as member for Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Electoral Commission would be notified and details of a by-election for the divisions to be announced on Saturday.

"Obviously Councillor Heuser's been part of a strong team we have here in the Bundaberg Regional Council and his expertise and his knowledge certainly will be missed,” Cr Dempsey told media yesterday.

"However as we all know there's a certain amount of streeses and obviously issues that come with every elected position and with this regard in relation to councillor Heuser's best wellbeing for his health and his family is the utmost importance and we say a big thank you to Peter and the almost two years service he's given to this community and we all wish him the best into the future.”

Cr Dempsey said he would be willing to consider Mr Heuser's advice in community matters into the future.

The mayor described Mr Heuser as a "remarkable” councillor who had great wins for his division.

Cr Dempsey said from a council perspective it was still business as usual and anyone with issues in divisions 8 and 10 was welcome to contact the council for help.