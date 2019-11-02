UPDATE: Chopper tasked to second crash on Fraser Island

Emergency services have responded to a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island.

UPDATE: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to another incident on Fraser Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were attending to five occupants of a rolled vehicle on Fraser Island Beach Track.

One adult female, one adult male, a male baby and two male children are being treated for minor injuries.

There is no indication how the vehicle rolled.

EARLIER: One patient was flown to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition following a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island earlier this afternoon.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating one patient with arm, chest and abdominal injuries.

The crash was reported just after 11am on Happy Valley Drive and Prostan Street.

More to come.