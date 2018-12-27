UPDATE: Car rolls on 80-year-old woman

TRAPPED: An 80-year-old woman was pinned under her green Suzuki Alto hatchback after it rolled back onto her leg.

UPDATE 3.48PM: AN 80-year-old woman has been freed after she was pinned under her hatchback this afternoon.

The woman was reversing her car at her Barolin St home when she heard a noise coming from her car and went to investigate.

The car then rolled back onto her, pinning her by her lower left leg.

Neighbours heard her cries for help and called emergency services.

On arrival Queensland Ambulance Service crews with the aid of firefighters and police officers, were able to free the woman.

She was treated for lower leg injuries and transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING 3.15pm: A WOMAN is trapped under a car in Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called at 3pm to reports a car had rolled over a woman's leg in Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the "vehicle rolled over the patient and pinned her down”.

Paramedics and a critical care paramedic, along with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, are on the scene.

"She is being treated for lower leg injuries,” the QAS spokesperson said.

