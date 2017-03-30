UPDATE: Burnett flooding to peak in Bundaberg this weekend

Targo St is closed. The drain at the intersection of George and Targo, the lowest point in Bundaberg city, has overflowed.

UPDATE 8am today

THE rain has eased across Bundaberg last night and the Bureau of Meteorology isn't expecting any heavy rainfall throughout the day.

While there is still minor to major flooding is occurring in parts of the Burnett River catchment, minor flood levels are forecast for Bundaberg this weekend on the high tide.

The minor flood level height is 3.5-5.5m.

Burnett River to Mundubbera:

River levels have exceeded the major flood level in the Burnett River at Yarrol and Ceratodus. Moderate flood levels are rising in Eastern Creek at Lands End.

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge is currently at 10.15 metres and steady. The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge may peak near 12.00 metres (major flood level) Friday afternoon.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera is currently at 7.92 metres and steady. The Burnett River at Mundubbera is expected to peak near 12.00 metres late Friday afternoon.

Auburn River:

River levels rises and moderate flood levels are being recorded in the Auburn River and Cadarga Creek.

Stuart and Boyne Rivers:

Minor to moderate flooding is occurring along the Stuart and Boyne Rivers.

The Boyne River at Dunollie is currently at 4.60 metres and rising. A minor peak may occur in the Boyne River at Dunollie Friday morning.

Barker and Barambah Creeks:

Areas of minor flooding will continue in Barker and Barambah Creeks during Friday.

Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam:

Moderate flooding is expected along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

No data is currently available for Gayndah, but it is believed that minor flooding is occurring at Gayndah. The Burnett River at Gayndah is expected to reach the moderate flood level (8.00 m) late Friday morning. The river level is likely to peak near 10.00 metres Friday evening.

Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam:

Minor to Moderate flooding is likely along the Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam.

The Burnett River at Walla peaked at 7.70 metres around 08:00 pm Thursday 30 March from local runoff and is currently at 6.21 metres and falling. Renewed rises are expected at Walla from later Friday, and the Burnett River at Walla is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (8.00 m) Saturday morning.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg is currently at 1.72 metres and falling with the tide. The Burnett River at Bundaberg may reach the minor flood level (3.50 m) overnight Sunday into Monday.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Next Issue:

The next warning will be issued by 02:00 pm EST on Friday 31 March 2017.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Three Moon Ck at Cania Dam HW Alert 0.34 Rising 04:41 AM FRI 31/03/17

Three Moon Ck at Cania Dam HW TM 0.29 Steady 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Three Moon Ck at Monto TM 5.24 Steady 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Three Moon Ck at Monto Alert 5.24 Falling 05:46 AM FRI 31/03/17

Three Moon Ck at Abercorn TM 4.68 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Three Moon Ck at Abercorn Alert 5.02 Falling 06:47 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Ceratodus Alert 4.25 Steady 06:36 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Ceratodus TM 11.39 Falling 06:30 AM FRI 31/03/17

Nogo R at Wuruma Dam HW TM -0.09 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Eidsvold Br 10.15 Steady 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Eidsvold TM 7.75 Rising 12:20 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Marriages Alert 9.22 Rising 06:46 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Marriages TM 8.73 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Auburn R at Flagstone Br Alert 5.89 Rising 06:41 AM FRI 31/03/17

Boyne R at Boondooma Dam TM -9.95 Steady 05:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Boyne R at Dunollie 4.60 Rising 07:30 PM THU 30/03/17

Boyne R at Derra TM 5.69 Rising 05:10 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Mundubbera Alert 7.92 Steady 06:47 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Gayndah Flume TM 5.05 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Gayndah Flume Alert 5.05 Rising 06:08 AM FRI 31/03/17

Barker Ck at Bjelke-Petersen Dam TM -7.80 Steady 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Barambah Ck at Joe Sippel Weir HW TM 0.91 Rising 05:30 AM FRI 31/03/17

Barambah Ck at Joe Sippel Weir TW TM 6.84 Rising 05:50 AM FRI 31/03/17

Barambah Ck at Stonelands TM 2.92 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Mt Lawless TM 4.42 Falling 05:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Mt Lawless Alert 4.51 Steady 04:10 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Paradise Dam HW TM 0.79 Rising 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Paradise Dam Alert 0.91 Rising 06:39 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Walla TM 6.29 Falling 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Walla Alert 6.21 Falling 06:45 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Walla Weir HW TM 21.17 Falling 06:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Walla Weir HW Alert 21.14 Steady 06:09 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Bundaberg Alert 1.72 Falling 06:21 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burnett R at Port Bundaberg Tide TM 0.91 Steady 03:42 AM FRI 31/03/17

UPDATE 5.50PM

THE aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was felt across the Bundaberg region today with destructive winds, heavy rains and dangerous surf - but it's not over for Wide Bay yet.

While the brunt of the storm may appear to be over, at 5pm today the Bureau of Meteorology said destructive winds and heavy rain were forecast for the Wide Bay and Burnett.

Wind at Bargara knocked a light-pole over yesterday and wind gusts are predicted to be up to 125kmh along the coastline this morning.

Amid the chaos over the past 48 hours, flash flooding hit across the region, from Bargara's causeway to rivers in Childers, Apple Tree Creek and Gin Gin.

According to BoM, the heaviest rainfall was 50-100mm in an hour near Bundaberg and Seventeen Seventy.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer said strong winds along the coast were predicted and beach conditions would be dangerous.

"This is not beach weather,” he said.

"People should be staying home.

"This is a big deal. It's not just a big deal in Bundy, it's a big deal everywhere.

"It's not a time to be mucking around playing silly buggers on the beach.

"Be responsible, this is as much the community's responsibility to be safe as it is ours to provide information.”

For flood or storm help call the SES on 132 500 and for life-threatening emergencies call 000.

UPDATE 12.15pm

BUNDABERG is currently threatened by a possible 400mm of rainfall.

In the latest update released by the Bureau of Meteorology, a severe weather warning with destructive winds, heavy rains and dangerous surf has been issued for the Wide Bay area.

Widespread 24 hour rainfall totals of 150-250mm are expected with significantly higher accumulations in excess of 400mm.

According to BoM the heaviest rainfall has been 50-100mm of rain in an hour near Bundaberg and Seventeen Seventy.

At 12 noon EST the centre of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located near Taroom. The system is expected to continue moving southeastwards over southeast Queensland during the remainder of today before moving off the southeast coast of Queensland overnight. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will remain a significant low pressure system off the southeast coast of Queensland through Friday.

Impacts:

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast districts and parts of the Capricornia and eastern pasrt of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt over the next 24 hours.

Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring over parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett region near Seventeen Seventy and Bundaberg with rainfall rates of 50-100m in 1 hour. Parts of the Southeast Coast district are also see very heavy rainfall rates .

Widespread 24 hour rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher accumulations in excess of 400mm possible locally, mostly about the higher ground in southeast Queensland.

This rainfall will be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Locations that may be affected include Gladstone, Kingaroy, Bundaberg, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Hervey Bay and the NSW border, extending inland to parts of the Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90 km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands, between Rockhampton and Hervey Bay.

The most likely area for damaging wind gusts will move south along the coast during today and overnight.

Destructive wind gusts, in excess of 125 km/h, are possible about the coastal fringe and elevated terrain of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts during today and overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5:00 pm AEST Thursday.

UPDATE

BUNDABERG Regional Council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said strong winds along the coast up to 100kmh were predicted and beach conditions would be dangerous.

"This is not beach weather, people should be staying home,” he said.

"This is a big deal, it's not just a bug deal in Bundy, it's a big deal everywhere.

"It's not a time to be mucking around playing silly buggers on the beach.

"Be responsible, this is as much the communities responsibility to be safe as it is ours to provide information.”

EARLIER

THE Bundaberg coastline from Moore Park to Elliot Heads is copping a battering as wild winds and big seas from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie lash the area.

Wind speeds of 50kmh are being recorded at Bargara and are expected to lift by this afternoon, with gusts of 125khm predicted.

The wind has already caused a light-pole to fall at Bargara Central this morning.

Bundaberg Police are urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Queensland Police Service tweeted a message to residents earlier this morning.

"It doesn't matter if your school or suburb doesn't flood, closure is about keeping people off the roads during dangerous conditions.”

Winds hit Bargara : Winds from ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie arrive at Bargara Thursday morning.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm are also expected today, with significantly higher accumulations possible locally. This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Places that may be affected include Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.