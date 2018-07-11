VIDEO: Bundy gunman wearing yellow onesie holds up servo

ONESIE ROBBERY: A still taken from CCTV footage of the robbery.

ONESIE ROBBERY: A still taken from CCTV footage of the robbery. Contributed

UPDATE: The robber who held up a Bundaberg servo this morning was wearing a children's cartoon character onesie.

Detectives are investigating the early-morning robbery at a service station in Kepnock.

About 2.30am the robber, dressed in a Jake the Dog onesie, entered the Boundary Street business, approached the counter and produced a firearm.

The robber then threatened the male employee before money was stolen from a cash register.

The offender fled on foot and was last seen travelling towards Farthing St.

The person is described as about 165cm to 170cm tall, proportionate build, wearing the yellow Jake the Dog onesie, full black mask, black Adidas bum bag, black gloves and black shoes.

Jake the Dog is a popular character from children's TV show Adventure Time.

No one was physically injured during the robbery and police investigations are continuing.

ONESIE ROBBERY: A still taken from CCTV footage of the robbery. Contributed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au, quoting reference number QP1801258374

ONESIE ROBBERY: A still taken from CCTV footage of the robbery. Contributed

EARLIER: A BUNDABERG service station attendant has been held up with a firearm early this morning.

Police are investigating after an unknown offender entered the United Service Station on Boundary St about 2.30am armed with what police say appeared to be a firearm.

Bundaberg police Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said money was taken from the service station and the offender was still on the loose.

The attendant didn't sustain any injuries during the hold up.

MORE TO COME