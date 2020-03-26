UPDATE: Bundy fever clinic moves back to hospital

UPDATE: The Bundaberg fever clinic will be back at the Bundaberg Hospital after "significant level" of concern was raised about the Multiplex site.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services took to social media to reassure the public all the risks were considered and all the necessary safety precautions were taken in the decided to relocate the local fever clinic to the Multiplex today.

"However, we understand there has been a significant level of concern raised by parents taking their children to out-of-school hours care at a separate part of the facility," the post read.

"For this reason, we will relocate back to Bundaberg Hospital from 5pm today.

"We will continue to look at other options, and we apologise for any distress caused."

EARLIER: THE Bundaberg Fever Clinic is moving from the hospital to a new site.

According to the Wide Bay Hospital and health Services Facebook page, the clinic will be moved to the Bundaberg Multiplex.

"We'd like to thank Bundaberg Regional Council for working with us and enabling us to move our Bundaberg Fever Clinic to the Multiplex, from today onwards," the post read.

"This enables us to provide better social distancing for our community members and staff.

"Remember, testing for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is available only for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days or have had contact with a confirmed case of the virus."

The post reiterated the fact that good everyday hygiene and social distancing remains the best defence against transmission.

"Please remember to wash your hands regularly, cough or sneeze into a tissue or bent elbow, stay at home if you're unwell, and stay 1.5m away from others," the post read.

The NewsMail has reached out to Queensland Health for comment.