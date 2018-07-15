UPDATE: Bucca fire one of six in region today

FIREYS BUSY: The Bucca fire was one of six in the region today.

UPDATE: Just after noon, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene of a vegetation fire burning near North Bucca Rd, Bucca.

Rural Fire's south-west regional manager Tony Johnstone said the fire broke out about 12.30pm with 35 firefighters from seven different brigades working to extinguish the fire.

Mr Johnstone said it took the crews three-and-a-half hours to contain the blaze which spanned 60ha.

"We don't know how this one started ... it was one of six that happened today,” Mr Johnstone said.

"People need to realise that it's really dry in the Bundaberg area at the moment and watch when using slashers that they don't spark a fire.”

He said some of today's fires were likely started by machinery such as slashers and mowers.

Mr Johnstone praised the work of the firefighters, many of who left work and their properties to fight the blaze, and said nearby farmers helped where they could.

Had it not been for the resources and work of locals, Mr Johnstone said it could have been a lot worse, particularly in areas with long grass.

He is urging everyone in the Bundaberg region to be "very, very concious” when it comes to fire, get to know their local brigade and report fires as soon as possible.

