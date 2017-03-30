UPDATE: Brace for 125km/h winds tonight

SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

UPDATE THURSDAY: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Bundaberg coast which is now expected to cop winds of up to 125km/h tonight.

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue's Graeme Morley advised boaties to "keep an eye on the weather and behave themselves”.

"Keep a watch on the weather through the various media outlets and if you don't need to go out, don't go out.”

Fortunately they have not yet had to perform any rescues this week.

EARLIER:

Forecaster Willy Weather is measuring north-east winds of about 20km/h at Burnett Heads this afternoon which will steadily rise and swing to the north throughout the night and over Thursday, reaching "near gale” speeds of 61.1km/h at 5pm tomorrow.

However it is unlikely to last too long, predicted to swing to a westerly at about 2am on Friday.

Eliza Goetze

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 100km/h, down the Queensland coast as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south south-eastwards tonight.

"Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening,” the Bureau has said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Surfers will be pleased to hear the big waves aren't leaving yet, with the swell peaking again on Thursday afternoon at 3m from a north to north-easterly direction.

Beach conditions are likely to be rough so swimmers should exercise caution and obey directions from lifeguards.