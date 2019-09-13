UPDATE: Blazes begin at Horse Camp, Berajondo

UPDATE: TEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Service vehicles are fighting to contain a bushfire which began in the vicinity of Horse Camp earlier today.

Another fire has started at Old Toweran Rd in Berajondo with one vehicle on route.

EARLIER: NINE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service vehicles are on scene and three more are on route to a bushfire which has broken out in the vicinity of Horse Camp.

Those in the vicinity of Tableland Road and Settlement Road are advised to keep an eye and ear out for further updates.

QFES reminds residents to call 000 if they believe their property is under threat.