Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMOKE SCREEN: Vegetation fire out at Ten Mile Rd, South Kolan.
SMOKE SCREEN: Vegetation fire out at Ten Mile Rd, South Kolan.
News

UPDATE: Aerial support tasked to South Kolan fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
10th Jan 2020 3:48 PM

UPDATE 4.25pm: A waterbomber has been tasked to the vegetation fire at South Kolan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was currently five crews on the ground with more on the way.

At this stage, no properties are under threat.

Earlier this afternoon, fire crews were working to put in a fire break.

UPDATE: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were trying to put in a fire break as the blaze was burning within a forest near Ten Mile Rd.

The first crew arrived on scene at 3.15pm and the QFES spokeswoman said crews were having trouble accessing the fire.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

EARLIER: TWO fire crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire north of Bundaberg.

Initial information suggests that the fire is in the vicinity of Ten Mile Rd, South Kolan.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Island waters

        premium_icon Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Island waters

        News AN Irukandji jellyfish has been caught in the waters west of Fraser Island by lifeguards during a recent drag.

        Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        premium_icon Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        Environment 'We’re not going to put the mixers in'

        Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        premium_icon Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        News NewsMail journalist Geordi Offord and her cousin Maddison had her photograph taken...

        COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        premium_icon COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        News 78 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.