VIDEO: Prepare to leave issued for Gregory River fire

UPDATE 3pm: Authorities advise as of 3pm, the eastern side of a fast-moving fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Newlands Road, Gregory River.

While the western side of the fire has impacted Childers Road and is now travelling in a north-westerly direction towards Elliot River State Forest.

Upgraded to a Prepare to leave, Watch and Act status early this afternoon, the fire has closed parts of Childers Rd, between Foleys Rd and Pine Creek Rd.

There are 15 fire crews on the scene working to contain the blaze with waterbombing operations and heavy machinery aiding in containment efforts, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are reminding residents not to expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

UPDATE: The bushfire warning level has been increased to Watch and Act for the Gregory River fire amid concerns conditions could get worse.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said at 2pm, a fast-moving fire is travelling in a north easterly direction from Childers Road towards Newlands Road, Gregory River. The fire is likely to impact Childers Road and Newlands Road, Gregory River.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

UPDATE 2.05pm: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is advising waterbombing aircraft had been assigned to fighting the Foleys Rd fire.

With crews driving the entire length of the road, there have been reports of mass amounts of smoke in the area, but at this stage there was no indication that the blaze had jumped across Childers Rd.

There are 11 crews are on scene, with more en route.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Childers Rd is closed at Foleys Rd and Pine Creek Road, with traffic being turned around.

Smoke may affect the area and residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE 1.50pm: Queensland Police Service is advising Foleys Rd and Pine Creek Road are closed.

No diversion is in place and traffic is being turned around.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is on the ground at the Foleys Rd fire and stated the fire had jumped the road.

Smoke may affect the area and nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Motorists in the area should drive to conditions.

UPDATE 1.40pm: A total of 13 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are now tasked with containing the bushfire at Gregory River.

Crews first arrived on scene at Foleys and Childers Rds at 12.43pm.

Meanwhile, 25 crews are tasked to the Mount Maria fire and residents are advised to prepare to leave.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY Services are on scene working to contain a bush fire which broke out early this afternoon north of Childers.

Four crews are on scene fighting the fire at Childers Rd and Foleys Rd, Gregory River, with the first crews arriving at 12.43pm.

There is no threat to properties at this time.