UPDATE: 98 active self-quarantine notices in WBHHS area

Admin officer Michelle Mills with nurses Nicole Knowles and Rabecca Goddard on the front line at the Fever Clinic.

THE farmer worker who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg is now listed as recovered.

With the latest data from Queensland Health reporting zero active COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay, this brings the region’s total number of recovered patients up to 25.

The NewsMail understands a total of 98 people in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service area remain subject to active self-quarantine notices.

Since the case broke contact tracing has been completed and all people associated with the farm have been tested, with 28 people identified as close contacts of the confirmed case were quarantined and have been undergoing further testing.

All results returned have so far been negative.

While this is a good result for the region, the community is urged not to be complacent and to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 by continuing to practice good hygiene and distancing.

Out of the 25 coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay, Bundaberg had 14, a dozen of which were cases acquired overseas.

Testing is available for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, such as runny nose, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, loss of sense or taste or shortness of breath.

On June 6 there were 241 presentations at the local fever clinic, including the 187 tested in relation to the farm worker. In the 10 days that followed there were 400 presentations.

The Bundaberg Fever Clinic is at the Recreation Precinct and is open 9.30am to 5.30pm, seven days a week; call ahead on 4303 8240.

