Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.
Paramedics have responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.
Health

Update: 77-year-old dog attack victim was trying to protect pets

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEMALE patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by a dog on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 6.16am yesterday morning, when a 77-year-old woman was walking her two dogs on Halpin St in Norville.

During the walk, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier escaped from a yard on Faldt St and approached the woman.

Police said the woman advised she was concerned that the Staffy would attack her two dogs, so she picked them up to try and protect them.

A person who was driving past at the time stopped to help the woman, who placed her two dogs in the car, but the Staffy allegedly jumped in the car after them.

The woman and driver were able to pull the Staffordshire Bull Terrier out of the car, before it ran off.

During the incident, the 77-year-old woman sustained injuries to her lip and arms.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition and treated for wounds on her arms and lip.

A spokesperson for Wide Bay Hospital confirmed that the patient would be transferred to a Brisbane hospital to undergo further treatment.

Police said the Staffy was later found on Duncraigen St.

A spokesperson from the Bundaberg Regional Council said the dog involved has been seized and the matter is currently under investigation.

“The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway,” they said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        premium_icon Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        Council News North Burnett mayor takes offence to Dempsey calling Paradise Dam ‘ours’, saying...

        EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        News New community reference group revealed for Paradise Dam

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints