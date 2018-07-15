UPDATE: 40-strong team rescues woman from Mt Walsh

RESCUE MISSION: The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter at Mt Walsh after a 24-year-old woman slipped about 15m down the mountain.

UPDATE: A massive rescue mission unfolded at Mt Walsh National Park today after a 24-year-old woman slipped about 15m down the mountain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had fallen near the summit and sustained numerous injuries.

"She slipped at a part of the trek called The Chimney,” the spokesman said.

"She suffered leg, neck and back injuries and was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"There was a paramedic from Biggenden and three fire fighter who went up the mountain and go there pretty much as they winched the doctor down (from the helicopter).”

In a subsequent event, the spokesman said a 12-year-old boy also slipped in a similar area yesterday.

He suffered minor cuts and abrasions but was able to walk down the popular hiking trail with the rescue team.

The spokesman said a fire fighter was also hit on the head by a tree branch.

"It was a significant rescue operation,” he said.

"There was about 40 personnel involved.

"There were QAS people from Bundy, the Officer In Charge from Biggenden, the flight crew, fire fighters from Biggenden, Childers, Bundaberg and Maryborough and SES from Gayndah and Biggenden.

"It was a great example of the teamwork of Queensland emergency services.”

While it has been some time since this type of operation has happened at Biggenden, it does happen and the spokesman said their officers quite often hike up the summit to maintain fitness.

EARLIER: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says an emergency crew on foot is hiking up the mountain in order to reach the woman.

The Sunshine Coast LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter at the scene, circling as it prepares to land.

The spokesman said the woman is 24 years old and has sustained a back injury.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are en route to Mt Walsh National Park after reports a woman has fallen near the summit.

A Bundaberg QAS spokesman said the woman is believed to have fallen about 15m and sustained numerous injuries.

He said a rescue team and helicopter from the Sunshine Coast were heading to the scene as were Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews from Biggenden and Bundaberg.

The spokesman said it was believed the woman is near the top of the mountain.

A QFES spokesman said one specialist crew from Bundaberg was heading to mountain.

Mt Walsh is a popular hiking destination for locals and visitors near Biggenden.

MORE TO COME