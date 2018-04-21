Toddler and family dog found safe after police search

SEARCH OVER: Police and SES crews have found the missing toddler.

UPDATE: A toddler who was reported missing from a property south of Warwick has been found safe with the family dog.

Police and emergency services found the three-year-old girl about 2km from the home at Cherry Gully, following a massive search involving SES, Polair and Rescue 511.

The toddler has been treated for minor cuts and abrasions.

Police thanked all people involved in the search following the successful rescue.

EARLIER: Police and SES crews have recommenced the search for a missing girl on a property at Wildash, 30 kilometres south of Warwick.

The three-year-old girl was reported missing at 3pm yesterday and police searched the property into the early hours of the morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the girl's disappearance was being regarded as non-suspicious at this point.

"It looks like the young girl has wandered off, it does not look like an abduction," she said.

The search and rescue operation continued at first light this morning.

The Warwick and Southern Downs community has expressed their concern for the young girl on social media.

"Child still missing we have been out here since 9:30pm," one woman said in a Facebook post.

It is understood some members of the community have assisted in the search.

Police said the girl's family do not want her name and photo released at this time.