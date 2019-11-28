UPDATE: 15 fire crews, aircraft battled two bushfires near Gympie

Fire crews worked overnight to backburn on Golden Hills Road near Widgee. Photo: Col Morley

UPDATE Thursday 7am:

BOTH fires that ignited in the Gympie region late yesterday afternoon have now been contained thanks to firefighting efforts overnight.

11 urban and rural firefighters worked until around 1am to contain the Widgee fire which was burning around Golden Hills Road and Reinke Road. The bushfire was said to have broken out at Widgee due to a lightning strike.

The fire near Widgee yesterday afternoon.

An aircraft was also deployed to help with the situation and will head out again this morning to do some patrols.

The second fire that ignited in Curra on Curra Estate Road between Tegan Rd and Ian Drive has now been contained.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was 1.5 acres (0.60 hectares) but was contained at 6.20pm, only 2 hours after it started up just after 5pm. Four crews attended the scene.

EARLIER Wednesday 5PM

Another bushfire has broken out at Widgee, reportedly due to lightning strikes.

QFES have announced both the Widgee and Curra fires are at the “Advice” level, alerting residents in both areas to “stay informed”.

10 crews are either on or headed to the Widgee scene, while six have been tasked to Curra.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” QFES state of the Widgee fire.

“Currently as at 5.10pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning near Golden Hills Road and Reinke Road, Widgee.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

“Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE CURRA FIRE

UPDATE

QFES advise the bushfire in Curra continues to burn uncontained, and that residents should “stay informed” of its status.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” QFES are reporting.

“Currently as at 5pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning on Curra Estate Road between Tegan Road and Ian Drive, Curra.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire.”

More to come.

EARLIER

FIREYS are responding to reports of a blaze burning on bushland at Curra this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said multiple fire crews were on the way to the scene, reportedly on Curra Estate Rd, as of at least 4.46pm.

The seriousness of that fire is not yet known.

Further reports suggest another fire has broken out due to a lightning strike at Widgee.

More to come.