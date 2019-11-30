UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

QFES crews are attending a small fire which has broken out near Kinkuna Waters Estate.

UPDATE 2:30pm: The earlier update stating the fire had been extinguished was incorrect.

QFES had combined the fire which broke out earlier today at Drapers Rd with the existing Woodgate Rd and Woppis Rd alert.

10 crews are currently tasked with containing a bushfire which broke out earlier today west of Woodgate.

The fire is not posing a threat to any property at this time and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day and motorists passing through the area should drive to the conditions.

If residents are concerned their property in under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE: The fire which broke out earlier today at Drapers Rd has been contained.

EARLIER: Five Queensland fire crews are attending a vegetation fire which broke out at Drapers Road, Kinkuna Waters Estate near Woodgate.

A QFES spokesman said it was unclear whether the fire was part of the existing fire which broke out on Woppis Rd and Woodgate Rd 17 days ago or was a new fire.

No properties are under threat at this time, though residents should be aware of the smoke in the area and motorists should drive to the conditions.

This is a developing situation with limited available information.

More to come.