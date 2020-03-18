Upcoming shows postponed in response to coronavirus

THE show won’t go on at the Bundaberg Playhouse after the Bundaberg Players Inc made the “heart-wrenching” decision to “mothball” their sell-out production of Mamma Mia.

The much-anticipated production was meant to take the stage on March 20 for 12 performances.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced there would be a ban on events with crowds of 100 people or more amid the coronavirus.

Bundaberg Players president Nigel Dick said it was a decision that wasn’t made lightly, but was made in the best interests of members and patrons.

“The health and safety of our cast, crew and audiences is our most important priority,” he said.

“With the current coronavirus pandemic, we have decided to postpone our production of Mamma Mia. We hope that audiences, especially our subscribers, will understand the difficult decision we have had to make and know we have made it for the very best of reasons – for their safety.”

While The Playhouse stage will remain in darkness for at least the next three months, negotiations are underway to have Mamma Mia go on again later in the year.

“This decision is hugely disappointing for cast members and technical teams who have been working on the Production since last December, and we thank patrons for their patience and understanding as we navigate this challenging development,” Mr Dick said.

“We certainly didn’t want to cancel the production and are currently in negotiations to reschedule the production later in the year.

“Obviously, this will not suit all patrons who have purchased tickets for one of ‘Mamma Mia’s’ 12 performances, but our committee is hopeful patrons will support the Playhouse Theatre’s best efforts to simply reassign purchased tickets for a later date.

“This is unprecedented in Bundaberg Players’ history but we know we’ve made the right decision for the health and safety of everyone.”

Patrons who would prefer a refund of their tickets can email secretary@bpi.org.au, and box office staff (all volunteers) will contact them as soon as possible.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with rescheduling click here.