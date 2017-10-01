Up to 150mm could fall across Bundaberg

RAIN ON THE WAY: Bundaberg is set to receive some rain tonight and tomorrow.

RAIN ON THE WAY: Bundaberg is set to receive some rain tonight and tomorrow. BOM

THE most significant weather event in six months is developing over Bundaberg, with meteorologists predicting it to intensify tonight.

A developing strong upper trough currently to the north of the region will meet with another trough to dump 30-70mm of rain on the region.

However, if the trough remains north of the region it's possible areas will receive more than double that, between 100-150mm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the position of the trough would determine where the forecasted heavy falls will occur, however Bundaberg will see rain.

"Total rainfall is not certain, but tomorrow it's predicted 30-70mm will fall with heavy rain to the south,” he said.

The trough is currently developing near the Central Highlands and is predicted to be over Bundaberg about midnight.

The deluge will be welcome news for residents, breaking a 78-day dry spell.

According to records kept by the bureau, it hasn't rained in Bundaberg since July 14, when only 0.4mm fell.

Since the start of what was an unusually dry winter, a mere 16mm has fallen in Bundaberg.

The dry weather had farmers holding their breath and fearing for the next years' crop, while water cartage services reported being run off their feet.

On the 66th day without rain, Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said the lack of rain in the past two months was starting to affect crops.

BoM are predicting showers, rain areas and thunderstorms to develop over most of southern inland Queensland, with one or two severe storms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall over the Central Highlands and Coalfields, and eastern parts of the Central West during this afternoon and evening.

Areas from Noosa upwards are expected to receive rain.