Up to 120 parking spaces to be created near Bundy Hospital

UP TO 120 car park spaces will be created near Bundaberg Hospital to tackle patients' ongoing frustration to find a parking spot.

Bundaberg Regional Council hopes to implement sealed car parking spaces between Burkitt St and Hope St coupled with kerb-to-kerb sealing of the area before Christmas.

Council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the medical precinct catered to an enormous amount of traffic as the hub was central to the Bundaberg and Mater Hospitals.

"All the ancillary medical services that are delivered in the zone ensure there is a constant demand for parking," Cr Honor said.

"The 40kmh speed limit in the area has been a contributing factor in enabling council to propose this work which, in addition to the formalisation of parking spaces will also see the construction of a roundabout at the Bourbong/Hope Streets intersection.

"The roundabout is essential due to sight issues brought about through the developed centre parking. It, along with the 40kmh speed limit, will assist in facilitating safe traffic flows through the intersection.

Cr Honor said it was necessary to reconfigure traffic flows in and out of Burkitt Street, which is proposed to have a left in and left out design.

"The new design does allow for traffic access through dedicated centre park turning points within easy reach of Burkitt Street.

Divisional representative Cr Helen Blackburn said the new design would be of major benefit to people requiring access to the medical facilities.

"Council will carefully monitor these parking spaces once implemented to ensure they do not become subject to motorists requiring all day parking.

"It must be clear that these parks are for the use of patients, people with appointments or hospital visitors. In no way are they to be viewed as staff parking opportunities."

Cr Blackburn said the formalisation of the new parks would increase the total number of sealed car parks available within the medical precinct to almost 380.

"While this does seem substantial the demand is also substantial and Council will continue to work with the hospitals, the State Government and other stakeholders to ensure parking is addressed as a priority issue."

The council is seeking feedback from residents in the area immediately affected by the proposed new parking spaces.

Consultation, which is also open to the wider community, will close with the council on Monday, September 18.

Please email any feedback to RoadsDrainage-Bargara@bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 883 699.