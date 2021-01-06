Menu
Burnett residents are urged to air on the side of caution by keeping up to date with all the latest BOM weather warnings and avoid parking cars under trees. File Photo.
Weather

‘UP TO 100MM’: Burnett warned to prepare for potential wild weather

Holly Cormack
6th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Despite deceivingly blue skies over the Burnett, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents that up to 100mm could pour down on some parts of the region during severe thunderstorms.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong said remnants of the now downgraded tropical cyclone Imogen in the northeast may bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to South East Queensland, between Gayndah and Gympie.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong said remnants of the now downgraded tropical cyclone Imogen may bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to South East Queensland. Â
A potential downfall bringing more than 100mm of rain may present a risk for flash flooding, and damaging 90km/hr winds could bring down trees and powerlines.

Ms Wong urged Burnett residents to err on the side of caution by keeping up to date with all the latest BOM weather warnings and avoiding parking cars under trees.

Severe thunderstorms are most likely to occur in the south of the region, near Kingaroy, this afternoon.

Tomorrow a southeast wind change will bring more stable weather to the region, bringing with it cooler and showery conditions.

South Burnett

