UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

OWN CHOICE: Daniel Fitzpatrick said he's been smoking for 11 years, and believes smoking is an "each to your own” decision. Katie Hall

SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

And recent figures from finder.com.au have revealed Aussies are forking out a whopping $14 billion a year on smokes.

The report found smokers were coughing up an average of just over $100 a week.

And with 16 per cent of all Wide Bay adults, meaning about 15,000 Bundaberg people, choosing to light up, the figures quickly add up to an incredible $78 million annual spend for the region.

It's a figure that doesn't surprise TSG Bundaberg owner Gary Sellin.

He's owned the tobacconist store for 17 years and said about 450 people walk through the shop doors each day. A big topic of discussion between customers and Mr Sellin was the price of cigarettes, which he says is rising because of "a ridiculous amount of tax”.

Mr Sellin said he'd seen many of his customers try and scrape together just enough money to get their nicotine fix. "It's not unusual for a couple to spend up to $300 a week, it's not uncommon,” Mr Sellin said.

"... The prices they (government) charge with taxes, its affecting people who can least afford it. "And because of the addiction, we see people do without other things that would be important to the family ... they choose to go without.

"There are people who use two credit cards and a bit of change out of the glove box just to get them through to the next dole check.”

As a former smoker, Mr Sellin said he stopped after the death of his father.

"It was the hardest thing I have done in my life, it took years and numerous tries,” he said.

"But eventually when the grey matter between the ears worked out it would do something like it did to my father who died at 60, it made the decision much more easy.”

Bundaberg's Daniel Fitzpatrick has smoked on and off for 11 years and said he started when he was going through a hard time.

"It started with mates at school but it was for stress relief as well,” Mr Fitzpatrick said. "It was (smoking) when I needed to go for a walk and just go away.”

Mr Fitzpatrick, 24, said right now he spends about $60 a week on smokes, but when he was working on the trawlers he was spending between $300 to $500 a week.

"Back then I had more dollars than sense,” he said.

"(Now) if I can't afford it, I can't have it ... if you can't afford it you shouldn't be digging into your wallet to get that last packet.”

He said while he hasn't got any plans to quit, he's cut back on cigarettes and works out.

"I said this year is my year ... people who quit cold turkey usually go back.”