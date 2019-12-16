UP IN ARMS: Renters told to water lawns during drought

Tenants are worried the water they have been told to use on their lawns and gardens could be used better elsewhere.

Tenants are worried the water they have been told to use on their lawns and gardens could be used better elsewhere.

A FACEBOOK post outlining a section of a reported local real estate newsletter to tenants has some members of the community up in arms.

The post quotes the newsletter as asking rental tenants to begin watering lawns and gardens if they are not already doing so, pointing out that Bundaberg does not have water restrictions.

“If you are not looking after the lawns and gardens the owners can breach you,” the post reads.

While the rules did not appear to apply to tenants on tank water, the prevailing drought conditions had some commenters saying watering the lawns was a waste of water.

Others commented that it wasn’t hard work to turn on a sprinkler, while others incorrectly blamed authorities for releasing water at Paradise Dam and wondered why the water wasn’t given away for free to people in need.

“So true. We don’t have water restrictions yet our lawns are tinder dry,” wrote one commenter.

“Let’s see if we can get the sprinklers happening. I don’t even charge my tenants for water.”

Another said they hadn’t watered their lawn in six months.

“Put a soaker hose on for two hours the other week and has bounced back beautifully. Now the kangaroos come and eat it every day. Doesn’t take much really,” another commenter wrote.

But while there were those who didn’t see the lawn watering as a major issue, others thought the onus should be on property owners to make sure the gardens were filled with drought-resistant plants.

“Perhaps the owners should be planting drought tolerant plants in their gardens, or plants that don’t require much water at all,” a commenter wrote.

“Some of the yard sizes to keep the slightest bit green require a large amount of water.”

Another commenter wrote that while they were not a renter, they thought common sense should prevail.

“We are drought declared and should preserve our water because we could very well end up on restrictions.”

Another commenter believed the real estate was not considering just how important water was.

The NewsMail today sought clarity on the issue from the Rental Tenancies Authority and REIQ.

Both organisations are expected to comment on the issue tomorrow.