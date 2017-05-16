Unveiling hidden impact on children

Australian of the Year, Rosie Batty will unveil the hidden impact of Domestic Violence in Wide Bay today.

"FAMILY violence is everyone's business.”

Anti-family violence campaigner and former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty knows better than most the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of our children.

And today she brings that crusade to protect the vulnerable to Bundaberg, where she will remain for several days, speaking at events and sharing her work.

"Children's voices are so often not heard. It's terrible that we are not listening to the plight of children who are caught up in family violence,” Ms Batty said.

"Early support and intervention age is crucial.”

Ms Batty is working with Act for Kids, a therapy service to help children overcome their experiences through individual therapeutic support, group programs and counselling for families with a range of challenges. Their work has been made possible with funding from the Primary Health Network.

Act for Kids regional director Thomas McIntyre said more than 656 children in the Wide Bay catchment had been confirmed and as being abused or neglected in the 2015-16 financial year.

He said an important part of the program was to clarify the causes of behaviour problems, and rather than being wilful or deliberately naughty, these kids may be showing symptoms of unsafe and scary experiences.

As part of Ms Batty's stay in Bundaberg she will attend a breakfast hosted by Bundaberg Zonta at Rowers on the River, 2 Toonburra St, on Thursday.

For more information phone Alex Grove on 0402 030 699 or go to http://bit.ly/2pLLn4I.