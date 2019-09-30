Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

'UNUSUAL':Men fight, bond over dads then one is fined

Zachary O'Brien
by
30th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
ALAN James Higgins bonded with his would-be attacker after an altercation that led to a knife being drawn.

The altercation began on the morning of August 12 in Childers after a man allegedly walked into Higgins' car with a wineglass in hand and began threatening him.

Words were exchanged with Higgins following the other man in his car while.

It was during this time he drew a hunting knife from within a storage shelf in his vehicle, claiming he was acting in self defence.

The court heard the knife was left in the vehicle after a recent camping trip.

Higgins' defence said the 43 year-old was holding an empty sheath rather than the knife itself while arguing with the other man, and that the knife was left on the passenger seat of Higgin's car during the argument.

It was heard Higgins and the other man caught up in town later on to discuss what had happened, with the other man reportedly having acted erratically due to stress from the death of his father.

In a turn of events, Higgins had also recently lost his father and understood some of the difficulties the other man was going through.

After having a talk and bonding over the mutual loss of their fathers, they parted ways on the same page.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan described the situation as "quite unusual", and said Higgins was lucky to not be facing more serious charges.

Ms Hartigan said what made the matter a little more serious despite the other factors was that Higgins had introduced an unsheathed knife into a heightened situation, an act which had the potential for escalation.

Higgins was fined $400 for possession of a knife in a public place, though faced no further charges.

A conviction was recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

