Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
Pets & Animals

Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not just humpbacks that have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay as the whale watching season continues.

Minke whales have been spotted as well as some southern right whales.

The crew from the Tasman Venture shared the encounters on their Twitter page this week - as well as some interactions with television personalities.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost, now host of her own show Mobile Living with Sam Frost, was on board recently to film a segment for her program.

The Queensland Weekender crew also took in the sights aboard the whale watching vessel.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch has also been having a ball this season on board QuickCat II.

Photographer Mark Fitz was on board to swim with the gentle giants and captured some incredible pictures during his time in the water.

Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours has also been enjoying the conditions, spotting Australian humpback dolphins and bottlenose dolphins on recent trips.

More Stories

hervey bay humpback whales minke whales southern right whales whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    premium_icon Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    Council News Bundaberg Regional Council wants us to buy local. It also awarded a $2.3m tender to a Brisbane based construction company.

    In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    premium_icon In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    Environment Miriam Vale residents act amid drought worry.

    Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    premium_icon Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    Property Swell Factor takes home triple win

    'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    premium_icon 'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    Health 'I've seen a lot of patients on their cancer journey'