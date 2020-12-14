‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

Christina Evelyn Broome pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five offences after she made an 18-year-old drive her around Bundaberg.

A COURT has heard how an 18-year-old woman felt “intimidated” and under “duress” when a complete stranger got in her car and asked to be taken to places around Bundaberg.

Christina Evelyn Broome pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five offences including entering a premises with intent and stealing.

She appeared in court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

As the victim was leaving the Dan Murphy’s carpark on Saturday, Broome approached her – gesturing like there was something wrong with her car.

The victim stopped and wound the window down, Broome told her she needed a lift.

The victim felt intimidated by Broome’s loud talking and the way she was approached and declined, saying she had to go to work.

Broome continued talking loudly before opening the front passenger door and sitting inside the victim’s car.

Broome then told her to drive her around to numerous places around Bundaberg.

The victim complied, feeling intimidated by Broome.

Broome told the victim to drive to a service station and withdraw some cash for her.

The 18-year-old drew $20 out of her own account and gave it to Broome, telling police she felt “under duress” while doing it.

The pair returned to the victim’s car, where Broome was driven to more places around Bundaberg.

When Broome needed to use a bathroom, the victim drove away to report the incident to police.

Police later went to Dan Murphy’s to investigate the incident and found Broome.

She was then arrested and obstructed police by pulling away from them during her arrest.

A small amount of meth was found on her at the watch house.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Broome had a history of dishonesty offences.

Sgt Klaassen described the incident as “unusual”.

Broome’s lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client’s parents had both passed away and that she didn’t have family living close by.

Mr Messenger said had been attending weekly counselling sessions in relation to alcohol issues.

He said probation would be helpful to his client.

Broome was ordered to complete 15 months of probation and a conviction was recorded.

