UNSUNG HERO: How new surf lifesaver helped injured neighbour

Moore Park Surf Lifesaving Club patrol member Zalia Butler has been praised for her quick thinking after a neighbour suffered a marine sting. Photo: SLSQ

Moore Park Surf Lifesaving Club’s patrol member Zalia Butler has been praised for her efforts to help a neighbour suffering from a marine sting.

Miss Butler is the first to feature in Surf Life Saving Queensland’s new segment Local Legends.

The local club posted on social media stating Zalia was one of their newest SRC’s, donning the red and yellow cap for the first time in November.

“It just goes to show, you never know when our lifesaving skills will be needed,” the post read.

Speaking with SLSQ, Ms Butler said her mum got a call from their neighbour that his wife was having a bad reaction to a marine sting she had got while at the beach earlier.

“They had just moved to the area and did not know what to do.”

“When we got there, I could tell her condition was not good, a family member was already on the phone to Triple Zero.

“My neighbour was in excruciating pain which travelled from her toe where she was stung up her leg into her stomach and lower back. The pain was also in her lymph nodes.”

According to the post, she was having convulsions, was delirious and extremely fatigued in a semiconscious state.

“At one point she couldn’t speak and didn’t know where she was,” she said.

“I didn’t feel nervous or scared, as I just knew what to do.

“I immediately boiled water and prepared a bucket to put her foot in, I also helped her to get comfortable and tried to keep her conscious by asking questions like ‘what did you get up to today’.

“She started to feel nauseous so I prepared the others and myself in case she needed to be rolled over if she started vomiting.”

Ms Butler told SLSQ when the ambulance arrived the paramedics quickly concluded that she needed to go to hospital.

“I only got my Surf Rescue Certificate in November last year and definitely didn’t expect to be using my skills like this so quickly,” she said.

The NewsMail has reached out to Moore Park Surf Lifesaving Club for further comment.

