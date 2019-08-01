Unravel The Mousetrap mystery at the Playhouse Theatre

MYSTERY: Rhys Williams, Tayla Little, Sherry Barnes, Nigel Dick, Ally Wilson, Timothy Greig, Phillip Fresta, Jacob Treloar in the up-coming production of The Mousetrap.

MYSTERY: Rhys Williams, Tayla Little, Sherry Barnes, Nigel Dick, Ally Wilson, Timothy Greig, Phillip Fresta, Jacob Treloar in the up-coming production of The Mousetrap. Paul Beutel Photography

THE longest running play in the world is making its debut in Bundaberg tomorrow night.

The Mousetrap was first presented at London's West End on November 25, 1952 and has run continuously ever since.

Bundaberg theatre-goers will have the chance to see this legendary Agatha Christie play presented by Bundaberg Players Incorporated for five performances.

The show will run tomorrow and Saturday, as well as next Friday and Saturday as well as a matinee on Sunday, August 4 at 3pm.

Director Tracie Faithfull said "it was a classic whodunnit that will have Bundaberg audiences entranced”.

The Mousetrap centres on a group of strangers stranded in a boarding house during a snowstorm, one of whom is a murderer.

The suspects include a newly-married couple who run the house, and the suspicions playing on their minds nearly wreck their perfect marriage.

"It will have the audience guessing until the end and we will be continuing the tradition from the London performance, asking for a promise from the audience ... to keep the secret of the whodunit.” Tracie said.

The Bundaberg production features three of Bundaberg Players' most experienced actors in Sherry Barnes, Nigel Dick, and Phillip Fresta and welcomes up-and-coming stars, Timothy Greig, Tayla Little, Jacob Treloar, Rhys Williams and Ally Wilson.

Ms Faithfull said it promised to be a great night out.

"I am delighted with our cast and backstage crew, and trust audiences will love our production of The Mousetrap - and keep their promise not to reveal the identity of the murderer,” she said.

THE MOUSETRAP

When: tomorrow, Saturday, August 9, and 10 at 7.30pm and matinee performance is on Sunday August 4 at 3pm.

Cost: Tickets are $22 for adults and $19 for concessions.

Where: Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre is at 2B Steffensen St.

Contact: 4153 1904