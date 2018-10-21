Unmissable 'hail sales' on at Madill Motor Group after storm

HUGE DEALS ON OFFER: Adam Madill has had to drastically reduce the prices of cars in the lot because of hail damage.

HUGE DEALS ON OFFER: Adam Madill has had to drastically reduce the prices of cars in the lot because of hail damage. DONNA JONES

GYMPIE car lovers on the hunt for their dream vehicle could be in luck with the Madill Motor Group's recently announced "Minor Hail, Major Savings" sale.

Over 200 Madill cars across their Holden, Mazda, Suzuki and Used Car Gympie locations copped varying levels of damage after last week's massive thunderstorms ripped through the region.

The Madill Motor Group have since set up the hail sales to offer high-value deals for the affected vehicles.

Madill Mazda general manager Adam Madill said the sales, taking place across their four Gympie caryards, would present the perfect opportunity for bargain hunters looking to latch on to their dream deal.

"This is a great chance for people to save thousands on damaged cars," Mr Madill said.

"We are welcoming anyone who might be interested on grabbing a bargain to come in to any one of our locations and have a look, there is quite a bit of urgency because this sale is on offer while stocks last.

"People could find the car of their dreams at a very low price, and in most cases only with minor damage.

"People who might not have been able to buy the car they were after for whatever reason might be able to find something here."

Mr Madill said the dealerships had managed to salvage a high percentage of their vehicles by taking advantage of a "window" before the storm to move them under cover.

He said the storm was one of the worst he had ever seen and had a "wider path" than usual.

The Madill Motor Group's "Minor Hail, Major Savings" sale runs while stocks last.

Minor Hail, Major Savings is on now across Madill Motor Group dealerships in Gympie. Save thousands across the range with over 200 vehicles affected at Madill Holden, Madill Mazda, Madill Suzuki and Madill Used Cars. Be quick while stocks last.

Visit the Madill Motor Group at these Gympie locations:

Madill Holden - 35 Mellor St Phone: 07 5480 5500

Madill Mazda - 109-113 River Road Phone: (07) 5480 5588

Madill Suzuki - 109-113 River Road Phone: (07) 5480 5588

Madill Used Cars - 07 5480 5500 or (07) 5480 5588