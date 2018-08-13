'Unlucky' tourists shaken by gunshots fired into caravan

VAN SHOT: Two shots were believed to have been fired at the van.

TWO 'unlucky' tourists woke up to their worst nightmare when shots were fired into their parked caravan in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Police said around 5am Monday morning a vehicle approached the RV, shining its headlights through the windows and firing two shots at the vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Officer in Charge at the Rockhampton CIB, Luke Peachey said the 65-year-old man and the 56-year-old woman were visiting from New Zealand and very "shaken" by the incident.

Gun Shot Investigation: Rockhampton Police are urging the public to come forward with any information in relation to an incident off Yaamba Rd where a caravan was reportedly shot at early on Monday morning.

"They've observed a vehicle come over a crest and shine it's headlights directly towards them and as a result they have looked out their window, at which time they have heard a loud crack," he said.

"This has resulted in what they believe to be a gunshot and a round actually thundering into the side of their vehicle.

"They've then hit the deck and a second round has rung out which has crashed into their windscreen, causing their windscreen to break."

Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey said while the information police received indicates a gun was used, police couldn't confirm or deny the use of a gun.

"At this stage we're treating it as a gunshot, obviously until such time as we are able to recover any rounds, we won't be able to confirm 100 per cent," he said.

"We're keeping a very open mind in regards to any sort of weapon that was used.

"But every indication at this stage is that it was a firearm used in this case.

"It could possibly be a rifle, but once again we won't confirm whether it's a rifle or a hand gun until we speak to our forensics."

The investigation is on going and polce are looking for anyone with any information to come forward.

"We're asking for anyone that was around that area, between probably 4:30am and just after 5am, if they saw any vehicles heading out of that area or they saw any vehicles acting auspiciously to contact either Rockhampton Police or Crime Stoppers immediately," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police are still trying to determine if the apparent shooting was random or targeted, saying that if it was discovered to be random, the couple are extremely 'unlucky'.

"It was a concealed area, they wouldn't have been able to be seen from Yaamba Road too easily, so very unlucky that they were fired upon," he said.

"There's no evidence whatsoever that would indicate why they would be targeted."

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report any incidents online at crimestoppersqld.com.au