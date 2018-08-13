Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VAN SHOT: Two shots were believed to have been fired at the van.
VAN SHOT: Two shots were believed to have been fired at the van. Maddelin McCOsker
News

'Unlucky' tourists shaken by gunshots fired into caravan

Maddelin McCosker
by
13th Aug 2018 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO 'unlucky' tourists woke up to their worst nightmare when shots were fired into their parked caravan in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Police said around 5am Monday morning a vehicle approached the RV, shining its headlights through the windows and firing two shots at the vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Officer in Charge at the Rockhampton CIB, Luke Peachey said the 65-year-old man and the 56-year-old woman were visiting from New Zealand and very "shaken" by the incident.

 

"They've observed a vehicle come over a crest and shine it's headlights directly towards them and as a result they have looked out their window, at which time they have heard a loud crack," he said.

"This has resulted in what they believe to be a gunshot and a round actually thundering into the side of their vehicle.

"They've then hit the deck and a second round has rung out which has crashed into their windscreen, causing their windscreen to break."

Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey said while the information police received indicates a gun was used, police couldn't confirm or deny the use of a gun.

 

VAN SHOT: Two New Zealand tourists received the fright of their life last night when two shot's were fired into their parked RV
VAN SHOT: Two New Zealand tourists received the fright of their life last night when two shot's were fired into their parked RV Maddelin McCosker

"At this stage we're treating it as a gunshot, obviously until such time as we are able to recover any rounds, we won't be able to confirm 100 per cent," he said.

"We're keeping a very open mind in regards to any sort of weapon that was used.

"But every indication at this stage is that it was a firearm used in this case.

"It could possibly be a rifle, but once again we won't confirm whether it's a rifle or a hand gun until we speak to our forensics."

The investigation is on going and polce are looking for anyone with any information to come forward.

 

VAN SHOT: Police are investigating a suspected shooting incident, where shots were fired into a parked RV
VAN SHOT: Police are investigating a suspected shooting incident, where shots were fired into a parked RV Maddelin McCosker

"We're asking for anyone that was around that area, between probably 4:30am and just after 5am, if they saw any vehicles heading out of that area or they saw any vehicles acting auspiciously to contact either Rockhampton Police or Crime Stoppers immediately," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police are still trying to determine if the apparent shooting was random or targeted, saying that if it was discovered to be random, the couple are extremely 'unlucky'.

"It was a concealed area, they wouldn't have been able to be seen from Yaamba Road too easily, so very unlucky that they were fired upon," he said.

"There's no evidence whatsoever that would indicate why they would be targeted."

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report any incidents online at crimestoppersqld.com.au

caravan detective senior sergeant luke peachey gunshot rockhampton crime rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A guide to Queensland’s best butchers

    premium_icon A guide to Queensland’s best butchers

    Food & Entertainment WHILE many busy home cooks rely on their supermarkets for meat, it’s impossible to dismiss the work of a good butcher.

    • 14th Aug 2018 3:22 AM
    How to ease housing cost pressures

    How to ease housing cost pressures

    Property A former PM says new migrants in regional centres could be the key.

    • 14th Aug 2018 3:02 AM
    Man clocked at 153km/h on Burnett Hwy

    Man clocked at 153km/h on Burnett Hwy

    News Man caught driving more than 50km/h over the limit yesterday.

    Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    premium_icon Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    Offbeat Katlynn Brader is on the scent of showring success

    Local Partners