Unlicensed woman caught four times over legal limit

A WOMAN believed that taking "the back roads" home after a night of heavy drinking would ensure she made it home.

The 57-year-old woman was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test and license check on Torquay Terrace about 8pm on Friday night.

Police said she seemed surprised police had come across her as she had taken the back roads and thought she would not get caught.

She told officers she had allegedly consumed up to 10 glasses of wine and had driven herself between licenced venues.

The woman allegedly returned a BAC of .211%, more than four times the legal limit. Further inquiries revealed she had been driving unlicensed in Hervey Bay for the last year.

She was charged with driving under the influence, unlicensed driving and failure to appear and had her car impounded.

She was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 6.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Paul Biggin said the woman was lucky not to have hurt herself or someone else.

"We've had seven fatalities in the Tiaro area alone in the past twelve months and it seems as though people just aren't getting the message," he said.

"Each life lost has a tremendous impact not only on the families of the victims, but also the emergency services personnel who attend these crash scenes,"

"If you continue to drink drive police will eventually catch up with you."