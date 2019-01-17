Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Adviser accused of kickbacks from developer

by Aaron Bunch
17th Jan 2019 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN unlicensed Queensland financial adviser accused of taking kickbacks from property developers is being investigated by the corporate watchdog.

Richard Gardner is accused of recommending clients set up self-managed superannuation funds to build or purchase new investment properties from specific developers, for which he received substantial commissions.

The Australian Investments and Securities Commission says in a statement today that it will seek a court order at the Brisbane Supreme Court on February 12 to stop Mr Gardner's unauthorised business.

asic editors picks financial advisor richard gardner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    News THE woman, who was previously trapped in a vehicle involved, is now free and sustained minor injuries.

    Pascoe to keep up fight over cashless card

    premium_icon Pascoe to keep up fight over cashless card

    Politics He said many people had spoken with him about their worries

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:16 PM
    OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    premium_icon OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    Education Minimum OP scores needed to get into each degree revealed

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:05 PM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'