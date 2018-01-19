Unlicensed painter off the roads

Make sure your licence is up to date.

Make sure your licence is up to date. Simon Young BUN201213TIK2

A PAINTER'S luck ran out while heading home to Rosedale after he was busted driving without a licence.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that on December 3 about 4.30pm, Benjamin James Johnson was stopped by police on Tablelands Rd.

Policed conducted a licence check, which showed Johnson's licence had been SPER suspended more than two months before on September 13.

Johnson pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and told the court he mainly travelled between Bundaberg and Agnes Water for work.

"I use my licence for work but I understand there is no opportunity for a work licence,” he said.

Johnson was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month.