Unlicensed painter off the roads

A PAINTER'S luck ran out while heading home to Rosedale after he was busted driving without a licence.
The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that on December 3 about 4.30pm, Benjamin James Johnson was stopped by police on Tablelands Rd.
Policed conducted a licence check, which showed Johnson's licence had been SPER suspended more than two months before on September 13.
Johnson pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and told the court he mainly travelled between Bundaberg and Agnes Water for work.
"I use my licence for work but I understand there is no opportunity for a work licence,” he said.
Johnson was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month.