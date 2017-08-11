Unlicensed man in crash says he was moving house

CAR CRASH: The intersection of Pitt and Alice Street. Photo contributed Darryl Hampson.

POLICE called to a two-vehicle crash in Walkerville found Anton Bozic at the scene on the intersection of Alice and Pitt Sts.

Bozic was unlicensed.

"He says he was aware that he was unlicensed but was moving house, a short distance,” prosecutor Snr Constable Andrew Blunt told the Magistrates Court.

Bozic, 57, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when SPER suspended at 12.45pm on Tuesday, June 13.

"I was trying to get my licence back and then this happened,” Bozic said in court.

"I had someone to come over and help but he didn't.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Bozic he must understand that he was not entitled to drive when disqualified, or if not licenced.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for two months.