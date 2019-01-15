Unlicensed driver's 50 days in custody for evading police

Christopher Steven Cash, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to two counts of driving unlicenced, one of evading police and one of drink driving.

AN UNLICENSED driver evaded police because he didn't want to get fined for driving unlicensed, but ended up in prison.

Christopher Steven Cash, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of driving unlicensed, one of evading police, and one of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police saw a white Ford Falcon weaving in and out of traffic on Musgrave St at 12.24am on October 6 and activated lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept the driver.

He said the vehicle accelerated away from police and ran a red light.

Sgt Janes said police abandoned their attempt to intercept due to the eratic manner in which the vehicle was being driven.

He said the same vehicle was involved in a single-car crash on Mt Archer on Pilbeam Drive at 9.35pm on October 23.

Sgt Janes said checks revealed Cash did not have a licence at the time of either offence and had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.212 at the time of the Mt Archer offence. The vehicle was his mother's.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Cash admitted he had been drinking "too much" lately and had sought help from his GP.

"He was trying to do a U-turn when he drove off the road, the tyres started spinning and he lost control of the car and crashed," he said.

Mr McGowran said Cash was unemployed but had done some mowing and landscaping when he could get work. He pointed out the legislation required a person who evades police to either pay $6000 or spend 50 days in custody.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said a fine was not appropriate in this case. He ordered Cash to four months in prison with parole release on March 5, along with disqualifying him from driving for four-and-a-half years and $600 in fines.