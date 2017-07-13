Unlicensed driver was going the wrong way

WRONG WAY: Jarrod Chin Fat told police he was going to the hospital but he was driving in the opposite direction.

JARROD Chin Fat told a Bundaberg police officer he was driving his child to hospital with a fever after being caught driving unlicensed at 11.30am on May 28.

The problem was Chin Fat, 39, whose licence had been disqualified in court, was driving in an opposite direction to the hospital.

He pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Gavin James said there had been "confusion” and, with an unwell child, Chin Fat was first going to drop another child off at an aunt's.

At the time he was serving a two-year disqualification that had been due to end in October.

Mr James said it was unfortunate for his client to have committed the offence so close to the completion of his disqualification.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Chin Fat had unlicensed driving offences on his traffic history.

Ms Merrin fined Chin Fat $750 and disqualified him for another two years.