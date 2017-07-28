Unlicensed driver was busted on Enterprise St

MATTHEW Lee Bell, 35, was fined $450 and disqualified again from driving for one month after he pleaded guilty before a Bundaberg court to driving unlicensed as a repeat offender.

Police said he drove on Enterprise St on May 15 with an expired licence.

He had received a four-week disqualification on April 7 for a prior unlicensed driving offence.

Bell said he works in Emerald and needed a licence. Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Bell was fined $250 in April and disqualified then for four weeks.

"That you deliberately drove when you knew you did not have a license is not to your credit,” she said.