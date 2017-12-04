Unlicensed driver fined after red light mishap

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

JOHN Thomas Sherrington told a Bundaberg court he handed his driver's licence in after suffering two strokes and being told he was too slow.

However, Sherrington, 67, was out driving unlicensed five months later in his Mitusbishi Triton ute when police said he drove through a red light on Takalvan St causing another driver to take evasive action.

Sherrington pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at 7.30pm on October 31; and not stopping at a red traffic light.

"I had my licence 41 years. I had two strokes," he told the court.

"They said I'm too slow so I handed my licence in. I was going straight. The lights changed so quick."

Police said Sherrington surrendered his licence on May 24 so was unlicensed at the time.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said fortunately there was no accident.

He fined Sherrington $400.