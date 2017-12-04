Unlicensed driver fined after red light mishap

JOHN Thomas Sherrington told a Bundaberg court he handed his driver's licence in after suffering two strokes and being told he was too slow.
However, Sherrington, 67, was out driving unlicensed five months later in his Mitusbishi Triton ute when police said he drove through a red light on Takalvan St causing another driver to take evasive action.
Sherrington pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at 7.30pm on October 31; and not stopping at a red traffic light.
"I had my licence 41 years. I had two strokes," he told the court.
"They said I'm too slow so I handed my licence in. I was going straight. The lights changed so quick."
Police said Sherrington surrendered his licence on May 24 so was unlicensed at the time.
Magistrate Neil Lavaring said fortunately there was no accident.
He fined Sherrington $400.