Unlicensed driver done for drink driving, speeding

OFFICERS from the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit have detected an allegedly unlicensed, drink-driver speeding at more than 40kmh above the limit.

The 45-year-old Cooroy man was pulled over on Childers Rd at Elliott about 2.15pm Wednesday after he was clocked at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone.

The driver provided a positive roadside breath test, with a alcohol concentration of 0.086%.

Investigations revealed the motorist was disqualified by court order.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said consequences for the man also included a $1137 Traffic Infringement Notice, six month licence suspension and eight demerit points.

"Speeding and drink driving are two contributing factors to road crashes and two of the known Fatal Five,” she said.

"Please slow down, think before you drink and ensure you're with a correctly licensed driver.”

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 13.