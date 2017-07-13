Unlicensed driver blames rash for getting behind wheel

UNLICENSED: "I was coming out with a rash that day and going to the doctor's,” Billie-Jo Cooling told the court.

SUSPENDED driver Billie-Jo Cooling blamed "a rash” she had for going out driving when not licensed.

Cooling, 19, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without a licence when SPER suspended at 11.35am on May 24.

"I was coming out with a rash that day and going to the doctor's,” she told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

But Ms Merrin said Cooling that she must make "better choices” and there was a home doctor service she could use.

Noting Cooling already had offences on her traffic history, Ms Merrin fined Cooling $450 and disqualified her from holding a driver's licence for six months.