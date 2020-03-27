Unlicensed drive and drunk public nuisance cost man hundreds

A man has found himself with a $400 fine.

A man has found himself with a $400 fine.

A MAN has received $700 in fines and a licence disqualification after police caught him driving without a licence trying to re-enter a pub.

Corey Allen Girling pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance in the vicinity of a licenced premises and driving without a licence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court at 2.20am on March 6, police were on North Bucca Rd when a vehicle drove past them with no number plates attached.

Police then did a U-turn and intercepted the vehicle where Girling, who was driving, produced a proof of age card.

Sgt Burgess told the court Girling was unlicensed and checks revealed the vehicle was also registered to the passenger of the car.

Girling had also had a previous unlicensed driving offence in his history.

Earlier on February 29, police were waved down by security after 11pm at the Central Hotel.

Sgt Burgess said Girling had been removed from the venue and tried to re-enter before engaging in an argument with security and trying to get in again.

He was then approached by police and moved off with his girlfriend and family member.

He then engaged in a fight with two other people.

Girling told the court he felt “bad for the people who had to deal with me that night”.

He said he also made a formal apology to the officers at the police station.

He said the driving offence was for work purposes to move a car to another area.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Girling’s plea of guilty and that is came at the earliest opportunity.

For the unlicensed driving Girling was fined $300 and disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

For the public nuisance he was fined $400.